Artist: Broda Shaggi featuring Zlatan

Song Title: Okoto

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Fine Boy Agbero Volume 1

Date of release: September 10, 2020

Label: NorNor

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This song came off Shaggi's last EP, Fine Boy Agbero Vol. 1. 'Okoto' is an object akin to the one Leo Di Carprio's character spins in Inception to discern reality from the dream world.

Yoruba people use its ability to spin endlessly as a metaphor for dancing.

You can play the video below;