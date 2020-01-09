Nigerian rapper, YQ is certainly not satisfied with the decade lists of artistes published by Nigerian media in December 2019.

YQ wonders why all the lists published by various media houses did not include Dagrin as one of the best artistes in the last decade.

The rapper in a video said he does not see any reason why Dagrin should not be on the list because he was one of the best artistes in 2009 and when he passed away in 2010, he songs were still everywhere.

He said, “I am not trying to start any dram, I’m just going to say I saw a list or a compilation of 50 best artistes of the decade and Dadrin’s name is not there. In 2009, he was pumping, in 2010 he passed on but his name is still there. Every year he’s being celebrated and I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in that kind of list.

Dagrin died after complications from a ghastly car crash on April 22, 2010. (Premium Times Nigeria)

“I am not saying everybody that’s there don’t deserved to be there, I respect everybody.When I’m out partying and they play anybody song I dance to it, I vibe to it because that’s part of the movement.

“There has to be that respect. Protect the legacy. I don’t know what you want to say, it’s just like compiling a list of rappers of all time and 2pac and Biggie are not there because they are no more, Common! Let’s try. If you want to argue, just tell me the reason why Dagrin is not supposed to be there. I am not trying to start a drama, I’m just trying to protect the legacy and that’s what I have to do. I know I’m doing the right thing. If you feel this offends you in any way, my apologies, but this is what I have to do, forget about my own side now, we will come to that”.

Dagrin and YQ were friends. In 2009, he released his breakthrough single ‘E Fi Mi Le” featuring Dagrin.

Dagrin died after complications from a ghastly car crash on April 22, 2010.