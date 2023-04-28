Young Jonn maintains red hot form with release of new smash hit 'Aquafina'

After wowing listeners with his hit singles 'Dada', 'Xtracool', and his contributions on Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina', Young Jonn has released a new single titled 'Aquafina'.

'Aquafina' is a feel good track in which Young Jonn channels his inner Amapiano mastery with sultry lyrics that tell the dire need for love and attention in a one sided relationship.

The single is produced by the sensational Magicsticks whose signature strings has delivered multiple hits. This track comes paired with a uniquely distinctive visual with creative direction delivered from none other than super talented TG Omori.

Speaking on the making of this track, Young Jonn says, “This song is just me further expressing my passion for music and my ability to always deliver hits, I want my fans to always listen to my songs and feel good”.

Young Jonn’s unique vocals and a strong mastery of his vocal technique, melody, rhythm, versatility and emotional delivery can make the listener experience a range of sensations. From sadness to happiness, love and more.