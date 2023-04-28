The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn maintains red hot form with release of new smash hit 'Aquafina'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented hitmaker Young Jonn has returned with a new single titled 'Aquafina'.

Young Jonn - 'Aquafina'
Young Jonn - 'Aquafina'

Recommended articles

After wowing listeners with his hit singles 'Dada', 'Xtracool', and his contributions on Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina', Young Jonn has released a new single titled 'Aquafina'.

'Aquafina' is a feel good track in which Young Jonn channels his inner Amapiano mastery with sultry lyrics that tell the dire need for love and attention in a one sided relationship.

The single is produced by the sensational Magicsticks whose signature strings has delivered multiple hits. This track comes paired with a uniquely distinctive visual with creative direction delivered from none other than super talented TG Omori.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the making of this track, Young Jonn says, “This song is just me further expressing my passion for music and my ability to always deliver hits, I want my fans to always listen to my songs and feel good”.

Young Jonn’s unique vocals and a strong mastery of his vocal technique, melody, rhythm, versatility and emotional delivery can make the listener experience a range of sensations. From sadness to happiness, love and more.

He is set to embark on his international tour this year with a series of events in the UK & Europe, this release is geared to reaffirm Young Jonn as one of the finest Afro-pop artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Davido spends close to ₦460m on new Maybach, Patek Philippe watch

Davido spends close to ₦460m on new Maybach, Patek Philippe watch

Zlatan features Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Odumodu Blvck on 'Omo Ologo' EP

Zlatan features Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Odumodu Blvck on 'Omo Ologo' EP

Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo and Dano Milk empower thousands at the Mega Carnival in Nsukka

Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo and Dano Milk empower thousands at the Mega Carnival in Nsukka

Young Jonn maintains red hot form with release of new smash hit 'Aquafina'

Young Jonn maintains red hot form with release of new smash hit 'Aquafina'

Rose May Alaba combines with award-winning record producer Blaise Beatz for 'Ibadi'

Rose May Alaba combines with award-winning record producer Blaise Beatz for 'Ibadi'

Rema adds 6 songs for 'Raves & Roses' Ultra as it becomes the most streamed Afrobeats album on Spotify

Rema adds 6 songs for 'Raves & Roses' Ultra as it becomes the most streamed Afrobeats album on Spotify

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

D'banj

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo sparked dating rumours when the song first came out

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Rema's hit song Calm Down was initially released as a single in February 2022, and it quickly became a standout track on his debut album, 'Rave and Roses'. [Gistreel]

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Davido

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart