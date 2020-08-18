Artist: Wurld

Song Title: Story

Genre: Afrosoul

Album: Afrosoul EP

Date of release: August 18, 2020

Label: Immensum

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Baba Agba and WurlD

Details/Takeaway: Word from Immensum reads, "'Story' is minimalistic and a visually stunning representation of a world in which two lovers once lived happily together. The premise finds WurlD reminiscing about a lost love while a seemingly imaginary Butterfly Muse represents what they once meant to each other."

You can play the EP below;