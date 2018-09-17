Pulse.ng logo
Wizkid to name his next album after his son Zion

Wizkid has announced that his next studio album will be named ''Zion'' after his son.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Wizkid to name his next album after his son ''Zion'' (Instagram/Wizkid)

Wizkid has announced that his next album will be titled ''Zion'', named after his third son.

The Superstar is set to release his ''Made in Lagos'' EP, which he says is 90% complete on October 1st, and now he has announced that he is working on a new project afterwards which will be titled ''Zion.''

This he made known through a post on his Twitter page, which carried the caption, ''After MadeinLagos! Next project ''Zion'' !! Ready to go.''

play Wizkid announces ''Zion'' album (Twitter/Wizkid)

He then deployed a series of subsequent tweets to express his love for his son and the mother, Jada Pollock, who also doubles as his manager.

play Wizkid talks about why he is naming the album after hsi son (Twitter/Wizkidayo)

play Wizkid tweets about his son Zion and mother Jada (Twitter/Wizkidayo)

 

It will be recalled that Wizkid has been involved in a social media drama with one of his baby mothers who called him out a week ago for failure to provide child support for their son, Ayodeji jnr.

Wizkid performs at Reading Festival in UK

Wizkid took to the Reading Festival stage in UK on Saturday night, August 25, with a breathtaking performance before thousands of music lovers.

The Reading Festival, regarded as the world's oldest popular festivals still in existence and one of the biggest music festivals in the UK went down over the weekend of August 24-26 with headliners taking to the stage including Kendrick LamarPanic! At The Disco, and Travis Scott.

The likes of Dua LipaPost MaloneThe Wombats and The Kooks also featured during the three day event.

