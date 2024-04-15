Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

In the dark, neon, sexy, and sensual video, Timaya doesn't shy away from exploring BDSM themes à la The Weeknd in “Earned It.”

Directed by the rising star Praise Onyeagwalam who is known professionally as Director Pink (and also directed “Men are Crazy” by Simi and Savage, and “Do I” by Phyno and Burna Boy), the video is a sabbath of nets, thongs, and thigh meat.

Though women are not tied to chains, or made to hold improbable sexual positions like in “Earned It,” perhaps a nod to Pink being female, “In My Head” doesn’t ditch the chains altogether in its BDSM exploration.

In the second verse, Timaya, fully clad, delivers the lyrics in front of a woman barely clad pulling chains. Then there is another scene where women dance to the song whilst also pulling chains.

By choosing not to chain the women, but rather offer them the chain as part of their plaything, Pink makes a strong case for women who have been offered a choice, having a BDSM experience where though they are the submissive, are not subservient as one would think. These women are choosing to play with the chain because they find it sexy and not because they are chained to it and have no other choice.

Having Savage on the track further solidifies this female sexual liberation theme of the video.

