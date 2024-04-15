ADVERTISEMENT
Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

This comes after she performed a track off the album in which she samples 90s classic, “Love Me Jeje.”

On Monday, April 15, 2024, the Afrobeats singer, fresh off her performance at Coachella dropped the one-minute video which features young children playing in the park, indicating that the album could explore her journey from childhood to womanhood.

The video is heavily laced with nostalgia and follows young Tems growing up in the suburbs of Lagos, in a tiny home with her mother in the kitchen. In the video, she also samples a track Born in the Wild which could be the marquee song of the album.

On Sunday, during her performance of “Essence,” which she delivered with superstars Justin Bieber and Wizkid, she also performed an unreleased track from the Born in the Wild album.

In the track, she samples the classic 1999 song “Love Me Jeje” by Seyi Sodimu off the album Born In Africa, a hit among Nigerians born in the ’90s. This teaser for the album and her performance of that track last night further reinforces that with the Born in the Wild album, Tems will be largely reminiscing about her life growing up and the cultural touchstones that have shaped the woman that she has become.

It also doesn't help that Born in the Wild, the title of her album is eerily similar to Born in Africa the title of the “Love Me Jeje” album from 1999.

See the trailer below:

