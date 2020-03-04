On March 2, 2020, the official Twitter account for digital streaming platform, Audiomack released its list of the most streamed afrobeats artists of February 2020.

The list includes Fireboy DML, Davido, Burna Boy, Naira Marley and Wizkid. The list is arranged thus;

Fireboy DML Davido Burna Boy Naira Marley Wizkid

In 2019, all these artists released projects, but Fireboy DML's November 2019 debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps has been shattering numbers since its release. Davido also released his sophomore album, A Good Time and its been doing great numbers.

Grammy-nominated Burna Boy was Nigeria's biggest artist of 2019 while Naira Marley was Nigeria's hottest artist with four smash hits and one EP, Lord of Lamba as the year drew to a close. While Wizkid had a quiet 2019, be released the underwhelming Soundman Vol. 1 EP and still made the list - a testament to his star power.

Audiomack

In the freemium streaming space, Audiomack has slowly gained ground over the past one year over Soundcloud. The major reason is its ability to pay artists via ads.