On August 17, 2019, Nigerian singer, Wizkid teased a new single, ‘Ride It’ which featured Ty Dolla Sign.

A few days after having only 6.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the Nigerian singer has soared in numbers to hit eight million monthly listeners on the platform.

By so doing, Wizkid became the first African to achieve the feat. The previous record was held by Congolese rapper and singer, Maitre Gims. He had seven million monthly listeners.

This comes after good numbers off ‘Dis Love’ by DJ Spinall also featuring Tiwa Savage. A few days ago, the singer also featured on ‘Like,’ a new single by British-Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kojo Funds.