Pick of the week: Mo'Believe - On This Side

Here are our picks of the week;

Ofana - Million Years

The Reggae record is filled with a million promises and a vow.

Emaxee - Foreign Made

Mr. Oldest himself is back with a soft Afro-pop record aboard a beautiful production. The record is a satire about the Nigerian appreciation for foreign phenomenon.

Cephas - When We Were Young

Falana - Joy

The track, inspired by the SARS protests across Nigeria, is a beautiful yet powerful protest song that speaks out against police brutality inflicted on innocent people anywhere in the world.

The song was initially just a video of Falana singing the songs and playing piano, which she posted on Instagram. The lyrics, sung in English and her mother tongue, Yoruba, was for her, the best way to communicate the very sudden come down from the high of the protests, to her sadness at the news of innocent protesters being shot at by police and the army in Lagos, where she lives.

Mo’Believe - On This Side

Mo’believe takes us to an era that is definitely pre-covid19 and there’s no mask encumbering the beauty of the lonely woman sitting by herself at the bar. He doesn’t mind shouting in her ear over the loud music, well, that’s the only way she can hear him.

“Would you come party on my side?Let's party all night,” He says.

In self idolatry that is typical of Nigerians, she replies; “do you even know who I am, I am Bolanle, the daughter of … “There’s a drink on my left hand and the party is all loud”

Ayüü - 4AMIN ft Solis

An Afro-swing record, Ayuu uses it to discuss the traits of his fancy; she is beautiful, curvy and a gemini. He's gone. Solis plays the girl with aplomb.

Samvsthekids - Rack City University

The man with the hardest name in Nigeria Hip-Hop returns. This is a simple song, with a sound that is reminiscent of the early days of Soundcloud Rap, Samvsthekids is back and after his underground exploits last year, he sounds like he has something to prove.

It is a cover to 'Deep End' by Sleepy Hallow.

RAJI MUSIC - ALL MY LADIES

RAJI’s first release of 2021 will be ‘All My Ladies’. Mixed by renowned UK producer Chemo, the track is a celebration of women who are fun, lively and free – a song to sing with friends or on your own when you’re feeling good.

With its sweet blend of good vibes and irresistible rhythms, it serves the perfect introduction to the RAJI realm and is already trend

S.Treat - Momentum

This is the new Afrobeats track from Tottenham born artist S.Treat. The part-time youth worker is new on the scene and is determined to leave his mark within the industry.

Eddy Billz – Create Some Love ft. AZeeIsAnArtist

Enjoy.