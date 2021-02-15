Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This week, we feature SDK, OchoForeign, EmoGrae, Layo Isaac, Marv OTM and more.

Pick of the week: Marv OTM - Alexis Texas ft SGaWD

Here are our picks of the week;

SDK, Badboy Timz, Kida Kudz - Kilon So

Featuring three of Nigeria's talented artists, the party rhythm comes with a Yoruba title that means, 'What are they saying?'

Usually, that is said to connote braggadocio.

Reespect - Happy Song ft Mo’Believe

The Afroeat-Fusion record sees a Nigerian rapper and Folk singer collaboration for feel-good themes of love, party, lavish lifestyle and beauty.

Emo Grae - Mine

Marlian Records act, Emo Grae launches his career with this conscious record of love. He declares love and commentates aboard an alternative beat with African Folk percussion.

OchoForeign - Chinese ft Waje

In his release to Pulse Nigeria, OchoForeign wrote that, "Chinese my new single is OUT NOW ; my first this year, titled-“Chinese” featuring the accomplished Waje. It is a truly special song and I would love to gain maximum traction for this release. Attached just below is a private link to the song for your ears only. I hope you find a perfect way to help me amplify my sound, as I feel this release would be a great fit for your platform. "

Layo Isaac - Hard

Layo Isaac, a budding Nigerian singer and songwriter, releases her latest single. The song comes with a striking tone, piercing through the ears, while defining the emotional excesses that come with defining a relationship.

The song infuses ballad with soft pop, a rare combination, with sprinkles of witty lyrics, I promise you won't get tired of this beauty sonically crafted by the great SirBastein.

Bils - Shoot My Shot

Accompanied by a short film, this Dancehall/Reggae-Fusion record tells a love story that started in high school and finally reached its conclusion when Bills's character sums up courage.

Marv OTM - Alexis Texas ft SGaWD

Rising Abuja-based rapper, Marv OTM returns after his 2020 collaborative EP with Malik Bawa. Titled after a popular American pornstar, the song Cloud rap record is good enough to be our pick of the week.

Loti - Swear For Me

A Dancehall record with hints of love, it seeps into the mind.

Harry Carter - Cornerstone

Off his latest EP, CARTERSTROPHY comes this impressive show of his talent.

Bmar Marvin - You and I

To kick start the year here's a spanking new tune from Bmar the Mafia and he calls this one 'You & I.'

A very lovely tune I must say, which possesses this somewhat soothing effect to the mind and calmness to the soul. A love themed song Produced by Riddiman, with crisp Engineering from Jonn Deux is one that promises to have you leaving it on repeat.

Bmar promises more great music as he hints of an EP on the way.