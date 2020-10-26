Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 113th installment of this feature listicle.



You can check Vol. 113 here.

This week, we feature 1da Banton, Rebeykah, Kolly Dee, Hengzie and more.

Pick of the week: 1da Banton - Same Girl

Moment of the week: Kolly Dee - Supergod [Hook]

Here are our picks of the week;

Rebeykah - Barrister

'Barrister' comes from a talented woman who has slowly gathered heat over the past two years in Nigerian music. The song about a cheating boyfriend whom she promises hell when she has time. Omo...

Jaidee Arison featuring Raybekah - Jah

A dedication to God's dominion and grace, it sees an interpolation of Ice Prince's 'Juju.'

Hengzie - Pull Up

Nigerian rapper – Hengzie releases his first official collaboration for 2020 called 'Pull Up' and it features High M.

'Pull Up' is his latest song which was produced by Jesse Kallamu and mixed and mastered by Jesse and Rspkt.

Big Reefah - My Music

Reefah drops the lead single to his forthcoming EP Connect the Chains. Big reefah was a supporting act and performed at Manchester leg of the Davido UK Tour in February 2019, held at the Birdcage, Manchester.

Klu - You, I Give You Power [Pray 4 Nigeria]

During the protests, Ghanaian rapper, Klu released this in support of Nigeria's cause against bad governance, corruption and police brutality.

Abiodun - My Money

Abiodun has collaborated with artists like Gentleman, Patrice, Gregory Isaacs, Keziah Jones, Bantu and Maceo Parker since the mid-1990s. This song has a smooth vibe with catchy vocals on a minimalistic production. Its lyrics portray in a playful way the image of success in a world dominated by money and material needs.

Yang 21 & Lil O'self - Nobody

This song comes off their EP, What Girls Want. Its created around a love story.

Headgurl - Closer

The single encourages women to not be afraid to throw their shots at a man they find attractive. Headgurl grabs the bull by the horns as she shoots her shot.

1da Banton - Same Girl

After his last effort 'Foreigner,' 1da Banton comes through with a brand new number dubbed 'Same Girl.' It samples the Irv Gotti-produced Ja Rule classic, 'Always On Time.'

Produced by Pimps Beat, the Afrobeats bop sees 1da Banton thoroughly deliver on the mid-tempo tune. This song is the lead single off 1da Banton's forthcoming project, OVM (Original Vibes Machine).

Kolly Dee - Supergod

Kolly Dee praises the reliability of God on this sentimental ballad.