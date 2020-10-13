Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This week, we Psycho YP, Azanti, Mannywellz, Zilla Oaks, Mojeed, DysleX and more.

Pick of the week: Mannywellz - Danfo

Moment of the week: Omaggz - Black Bird [Verse One]

Here are our picks of the week;

Psycho YP and Azanti - Focused

Speaking about the song, Vice President of Market Developments for Africa and Diaspora markets, Ezegozie Eze took to his Instagram page and wrote a short story about this collaboration.

He wrote, "This is the story of a 21-year-old recent graduate and dreamchaser named @psychoyp , his selfless spirit, and how he paused the release of his own project to clear the road for a 16-year-old (now 17) Prince of R&B, named @azanti_fsn

"Q1 2020 - YP bombarded @therepublic54 / @edgemaxngr / @apexvillage family with 15+ tracks that he and this KID had been recording virtually.

"From ignored emails for over a year between the two, to meeting each other for the first time in Abj a few weeks back, to the release of the 1st single "Focused" from their joint EP, God has been working overtime.

God bless all those who are a part of their journey. Living proof that Africa is #MoreThanAfrobeats."

Deshinor - Pemi

Off the back of his masterful collaboration with Laycon (The Big Brother Lockdown Winner), Deshinor is here with a hot new single titled 'Pemi.' It comes off his forthcoming debut project, DESH THE EP. Deshinor shows he's here to stake his claim as the one to watch out for.

Mannywellz - Danfo

Nigerian-born American Singer/Rapper, Mannywellz is back with a new EP titled, Mirage. Off it is this dedication to Lagos, a city he hasn't been in since he left Nigeria in 2003. It's a story of nostalgia and affection as a symbolism for something bigger.

Zilla Oaks featuring Psycho YP and Eeskay - Follow Me Reason

The trap boys are now doing Afro-pop/Afro-swing and it's amazing to see. Featuring two members of Apex Village and Afe Babalola University graduate, Eeskay, this is a ratchet love story that ends in a plea. The freshest thing about this record is how their respective strains of delivery mirrors their trap background.

Omagzz - Black Bird

Off his latest EP, 2.1 sits this R&B beauty. The song uses the quite dark and pessimistic to admit one's own weakness on the way to success. Omaggz sings, "If I was a bird, I'd be sitting in the tree, I'll never learn to fly, I'll never touch the sky..." He then sings that success is there for the taking. Instead of sitting on your hands, stop being afraid - go get it!

Tems - Damages [DysleX Remix]

Off Tems's debut EP sits her Apple Music No. 1 single, 'Damages.' Here, DysleX makes an EDM/ADM remix to it.

Banggz - Open Up

It is a new addition to Banggz's sound series, 'These Songs Never Happened.' The song tells a tale of a dysfunctional romantic relationship - its causes and implications. The self-produced record is a listener’s introduction to a world that Banggz created to shine light on a serious situation in a digestible manner.

Banggz also teamed up with animator Nurudeen Agbonoga to craft a visualizer where fans can experience the world of Hit & Dash on YouTube.

T.O.D SZN featuring Grove and HipHopOChris - Molotov

This song comes off the Abuja rapper's album, Trapspace. It features talented rappers, HipOChris and Grove.

Mojeed featuring Silk Young - We Move

Nigerian-American artiste, Mojeed links up with talented female act, Silk Young in his latest single titled ‘We Move.' The song is written and sung by Mojeed and Silk Young, it is self-produced by Mojeed and Mastered by Timbo Designs.

Musing about his new song, Mojeed says, “In a time of despair and uncertainty, the only assurance we have for a better tomorrow is moving towards it, we move was crafted from a state of acceptance and self-mastery.”

Lolu & Adé - OCTOBER

'October' tells the story of two lovers, taking the listener on a journey that starts at their first encounter to their eventual meeting and finally, their resulting relationship.

Written by adé and Lolu, the energetic record highlights the intense emotions that come with finding a new romantic interest and the joy that blossoms between two individuals when feelings are reciprocated and love enters the conversation.

With production from Lolu, Daviestherocket and Trill Xoe, the song pulls you in as you listen to adé belt out the lyrics which explain in detail how the story unfolds. The combined efforts of all the artists results in a sonorous number celebrating the beauty of young love.