On June 9, 2020, a video surfaced on Twitter and it shows a group of British individuals dancing their hearts out to Burna Boy's 'Ye' in the middle of a protest - one could literally see the protest outfits, placards and pan-African flags in people's hands.

They took turns dancing in a created circle, bordered by people before before the event got rowdy. 'Ye' is a socio-politically-charged song about the attitude of Nigerians to life's struggles and governmental upheavals.

During a chat with Elliot Wilson and B-Dot of Rap Radar, Burna Boy narrated how he made the song during a wild night at Quilox, Victoria Island, Lagos.

You can watch the video of people dancing to 'Ye' below;