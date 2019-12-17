On Monday, December 16, 2019, a cut from Burna Boy's appearance on 'Rap Radar Podcast' started floating on social media. The Nigerian superstar finally made his appearance on yet another one of America's premier interview platforms.

During the conversation, he was quizzed on how 'Ye,' his January 2018 smash hit was made. Burna Boy then narrated how got the beat while he was at Quilox, Victoria Island, Lagos and recorded the song at the same location.

He narrates, "It's so funny. I had finished recording the 'Outside' album and I had just bought a Bentley. I was in the club every other day and then, I was in this club called Quilox, right? The owner is my friend, his name is Shina Peller. So, he just comes up to me and he knew I was gone (high) already. I was already f******, alright (scoffs).

"So he pulls up on me and was like, 'Yo, my guy (Phantom, the producer) just made this beat. I'm telling you, this is yours. I'm like, '"Bro, you have started this rubbish...' He made them put the beat on his phone... First, we go outside to the restaurant and he plays it in my ear - I got hungry.

"Everything was in the club; there's a restaurant right there, the studio is upstairs... it was a nice setting. So anyways, eventually we go upstairs and I start recording. The producer (Phantom) is there waiting... It didn't take me 10 minutes. I spent the rest of the time listening to it. That's how made 'Ye' in the club."

When 'Ye' was released in January 2018 as part of the critically acclaimed album, Outside, Nigerian singer-producer, Odunsi TheEngine tweeted that the song should become Nigeria's national anthem. Throughout 2018, it became a durable song that slowly became an anthem. Burna Boy gave Shina Peller a shout-out on the song, calling him, "Bro" and "Family."

By the end of the year, 'Ye' was named the song of 2018 by Okayplayer and was named one of the best songs of the year by Passion Weiss.

Rap Radar Podcast is hosted by ex-XXL Editor-In-Chief Elliot Wilson and Brian 'B.Dot' Miller. It is primarily accessible on TIDAL.

You can watch the video below;