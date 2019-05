Date: May 23, 2019

Song Title: Achie

Artist: B-Red

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Blaq Jerzee

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Video Director: Unlimited L.A

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off releasing his second album, ‘Eastern Conference’ Five Star General himself has released the visuals to the hi-life song that he used to promote the album.

You can watch the visuals below;