On Friday, December 12, 2020, Hennessy Nigeria released the third installment of their three-part Hennessy Cyphers as part of Hennessy Artist 2020. It's the second phase of the project.

Earlier in the year, we got the monumental 'The Conversation' which documented Nigerian Hip-Hop and the landmark beef between Vector tha Viper and MI Abaga. The first cypher featured Ghost and Tec of Show Dem Camp, CDQ and Falz. The second cypher features VS Class alumni, Vader, Payper Corleone, Phlow and Barry Lanes.

This third Cypher features two superstars of the Nigerian rap game in MI Abaga and Vector. It's also the fifth time both rappers would be on a song together in their respective careers. It also features respected Lyricist on The Roll winner, Jesse Jagz and veteran rapper, Teeto Ceemos.

During the verse, standpoint moments include the elusive Jesse Jagz's verse and blimey, he didn't miss - he never does.

"When the lion's on the prowl, he don't care about the rodents..." is one of the many quotables of Teeto Ceemos' very Hip-Hop verse. He exuded the personality, breath control, swagger and the voice of the archetypal MC. In his story is a battle rap background which is still in him. Hennessy, where's Teeto's 2k o?

For his verse, MI Abaga drops something for social media with his verse about Segalink and the 'Feminist Coven.' The line about 'Atonement' is also a creative play on words for the Oscar-winning movie. That line, "Back when I blew up like Ikeja cantonment..." is wild and hilarious too.

Vector's verse is loaded with echoes of identity; from his barrack roots, twitter hate and his indifference to 'best rapper' conversations. The pocket, "Position... Leave your own sh*t Don Blaine, BBC, VEC, number six..." is quite impressive for its flow scheme.

