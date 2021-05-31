RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido and Focalistic thrill fans with a performance of 'Ke Star (Remix),' receives plaque

Motolani Alake

A few weeks ago, Davido and Focalistic also announced that they you make an EP together.

Davido features on Focalistic's, 'Ke Star (Remix).' (TBD)

On Friday, May 28, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Davido travelled to South Africa to celebrate Focalistic's birthday. A day later, the two African stars who collaborated for 'Ke Star (Remix)' were seen tearing up GuptaFest.

They performed 'Ke Star (Remix)' to the amazement of fans across board. Davido also performed his Gold certified single, 'Fall.'

A few days later, the song was certified three-times platinum on South Africa. This means the song has moved an equivalent of 90,000 physical sales.

You can watch the video below;

Motolani Alake

