Davido and Focalistic thrill fans with a performance of 'Ke Star (Remix),' receives plaque
A few weeks ago, Davido and Focalistic also announced that they you make an EP together.
They performed 'Ke Star (Remix)' to the amazement of fans across board. Davido also performed his Gold certified single, 'Fall.'
A few days later, the song was certified three-times platinum on South Africa. This means the song has moved an equivalent of 90,000 physical sales.
You can watch the video below;
