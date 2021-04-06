On April 5, 2021, news broke that Nigerian superstar, Davido and South African rapper, Focalistic are set to release a joint EP.

The EP is set to drop during the months of summer.

The news broke during an Instagram Live conversation between the DMW boss and the Pitori superstar. Davido said, "Focalistic, Davido EP coming in the summer. Four songs, and we f*ck that shit up."

Focalistic replied that, "Let's f*ck it up, it's the only way... The EP coming soon y'all. E Choke!"

Davido and Focalistic already collaborated on 'Ke Star (Remix),' which continues to reverberate across the continent.