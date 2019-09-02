A few months ago, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage left MAVIN Records and signed to Universal Music Group.

While she has been on songs for DJ Spinall and Young John this year, we have only seen one single from her. It was ‘Shotan’ featuring Zlatan.

However, beginning on Friday, August 20, 2019, she has constantly left her fans in a frenzy. First, she posted the message, “05-09-2019” and asked her fans to follow her YouTube page.

What followed was an aggressive promotion of ‘49-99’ across her page. It is likely to be the title of the single.

Some fans have also speculated that an album titled The Shift could be released.