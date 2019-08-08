Nigerian singer, Tekno has exited Ubi Franklin’s label, Made Men Music Group (MMMG) on amicable terms.

The exit comes after his five year contract with MMMG expired. And to mark his exit, his label boss, Ubi Franklin has a party planned for the 'Dance' singer in Abuja.

In what is good news for entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, after months of consistent controversy, wishes his former signee well in his future endeavours.

To announce the exit, Ubi Franklin posted a picture of himself and Tekno on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The post accompanies the message, "5 years ago I was asked why I was signing you. Because they saw you as rude and arrogant, my reply then was Talent and self confidence most times comes out as rude and I believe the results show today that I wasn’t wrong.

"Most of the issues I had from that day with the former was because I took that decision to sign this great talent.

"One of the successful growth of Made Men Music is as a direct result of your outstanding talents, Your dedication and commitment to the label is priceless. Congratulations Tekno! This is a significant year for you as you celebrate an important part of your career.

"And as you reach this milestone with MadeMen Records, it is with great pride that I say I appreciate your outstanding exemplary character . This message reflects my appreciation for your dedicated years of service and is a symbol of your personal and professional commitment and loyalty to the label.

"Outstanding talents like you are and always will be my greatest asset. I always believed in you. Please know that you are an important mem4ber of the Made Men Music Group for life and your abilities and contributions is an important part of our continued success.

"Thank you Tekno for all that you do and please accept my good wishes on your new career journey. It’s a Family Thing. Congratulations CARTEL MUSIC."

This comes after Tekno’s exclusive interview with Daddy Freeze to talk about his health issues and going broke. The singer also released his single, ‘Agege’ shortly after. The single features rapper, Zlatan.

This party also comes in the middle of Tekno’s arrest over his public rendezvous with strippers.

While with MMMG, Tekno went from a promising singer who released 'Dance' in 2014 to the hottest Nigerian act of 2016 who released five hit singles back-to-back.

Amicable expiration of label contract and amicable label exits are rare in the Nigerian music industry.

Tekno's video for Agege also drops today.