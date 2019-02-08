Pulse Music presents a brand new edition of well compiled songs for your playlist this weekend.

Following a thrilling week where the conversations surrounding Nigerian music have again been dominated by the likes of Wizkid and Davido, Friday brings along with it a flurry of new releases.

From Olamide's new single to fresh projects by Timaya and BlaqBonez, the week is looking lit already and here are some other songs that you may just have missed.

Here are 10 new songs that you need in your life this week

T Classic - 'Nobody Fine Pass You'

Fast rising talent T Classic is out with his new release 'Nobody Fine Pass You.'

The singer who last year collaborated with DMW's Mayorkun on the single, 'Fall In Love' kick starts the new year with this catchy tune that is fast burning up the streets.

'Fine Pass You' is produced by IAmBeatz.

Jhaysings - 'No More Games'

Nigerian rising music act, Jhaysings comes through with this one he titles, 'No More Games.'

The graduate of Lagos state university who recently signed a deal with Hillbank Music proves his versatility on this groovey tune produced by DJ Coublon.

Alxnda, Ziggy, Lord G.E.M and Duno - '1897 Cypher'

South South rappers, Alxnda, Ziggy, Lord G.E.M and Duno team up on this one titled '1897 Cypher' hosted by Mo'Fame.

The Michael Excel produced cut sees the four lyricists in their elements serving up insane bars over a chopped beat that infuses Simi's 'Joromi' instrumental and there is only one result at the end of the four minutes long session, Ridiculous Bars.

''My passport is looking like the face of a mumble rapper,'' Lord G.E.M

Blaqbonez - 'Play Remix' featuring Ycee

From the re-up version of his debut album, ''Bad Boy Blaq'' is the lead single, 'Play Remix' which features rapper Ycee.

Odunsi (The Engine) - Tipsy feat. RAYE

Following the success of his debut album, ''rare.'' and his ongoing tour of the UK, Odunsi is out with his first single for 2019, titled, 'Tipsy' and it features singer, Raye.

Dapo - 'You Should Know'

Rome-based Yoruba acid jazz artiste, Dapo (born, Oladapo Jeremiah Fasuyi) has released the visuals of his song, You Should Know. Filmed on location in the Italian city of Rome, You Should Know is directed by Andrew Superview and Antonio Di Guiseppe.

You Should Know is off Dapo's debut album, In The Time of Suffering, released by La Cave Musik in Paris and distributed by Jungle Records, UK.

Korra Obidi - My Bobo

After the success following of her sleeper hit 'Money Be Person,' Nigerian singer/dancer and model Korra Obidi is out with a new number titled 'My Bobo'.

The afrobeat fusion bop is a captivating ode to her "bobo", as Korra employs her infections singing into rap style over the rich instrumentation, which ultimately that makes the number a winner.

'My Bobo' is produced by California based Kayomusiq.

﻿AndreMussic - Alright (feat. Oxlade)

AndreMussic drops his first single for the year 'Alright' featuring Oxlade.

After a successful maiden Live Concert 'The AndreMussic Live Show', AndreMussic has started 2019 in fantastic fashion with the release of this song produced by General.

Ryan Omo ft. Teni - 'Nkwobi'

After a very successful 2018, Dr. Dolor Entertainment presents a brand new single for one of it new acts, Ryan Omo, dubbed 'Nkwobi' and it features label mate Teni The Entertainer.

The duo combine beautifully on the mid-tempo tune as he makes his desires clear towards his interest.

Nkwobi is produced by Tayoristar and Jasynths Beatz.

Sir Dauda - Landlord

The talented artist who is signed to Falz's The Bahd Guy label premieres his first official single for the year and since the announcement of his deal.

'Landlord' produced by Sizzle Pro sees Sir Dauda take inspiration from Lagbaja to deliver this really vibey record.

https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/landlord-single/1450819984