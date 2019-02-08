Timaya has officially released his new EP, Chulo Vibes.

After a five years wait, Timaya has now come through with his latest body of work, a nine track EP with guest appearance from Burna Boy, Alikiba and Machel Montana released in the early hours of Friday, February 8, 2019.

From the seventh studio project, Chulo Vibes is the second official single, 'Pull Up' following the release of 'Balance' a few weeks ago.

Teaming up with 2018 Soundcity MVP Artist of the year, Burna Boy, the duo deliver this banging dancehall record that is set to become a favorite on the dancefloors in the coming days.

The song was produced by Kel P.

STREAM 'CHULO VIBES' HERE