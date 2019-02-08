Rapper Blaqbonez has re-released his official debut studio album, 'Bad Boy Blaq.'

The album which was initially released in August 2018 as part of the three project offerings from the Chocolate City and 100 Crowns stable was widely celebrated as the rapper coming into his own.

Singles like 'Play' enjoyed some level of mainstream appeal with 'Mamiwota' bringing to the limelight a talent like Oxlade.

The rapper has now shared a re-up version comprising of six songs with remixes to three songs off the album including three new singles.

The album features a number of guest appearances from Ycee on 'Play Remix', 'Denied Remix' with Dremo and Psycho YP.

Other collaborators on the tape include Prettyboy DO, BOJ, CKay, Oxlade, Vector and Moelogo with productions from rapper/producer Alpha.

Stream Bad Boy Blaq Re-up HERE