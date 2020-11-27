Details/Takeaway: Following 'Something Better' released earlier this year, Drille has returned.
“Mystery girl is about a certain type of girl; the alluring kind. Behind those pretty eyes and gorgeous smiles are dark secrets that only time can unravel. It is a representation of the expansion of my music into new spaces and hints at one of the many layers of my coming debut album which I am excited about and cannot wait to share with the world!”, says Johnny Drille.
Date: November 27, 2020
Song Title: Something Better
Artist: Johnny Drille
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: London
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: MAVIN
