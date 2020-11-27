Details/Takeaway: Following 'Something Better' released earlier this year, Drille has returned.

“Mystery girl is about a certain type of girl; the alluring kind. Behind those pretty eyes and gorgeous smiles are dark secrets that only time can unravel. It is a representation of the expansion of my music into new spaces and hints at one of the many layers of my coming debut album which I am excited about and cannot wait to share with the world!”, says Johnny Drille.

Date: November 27, 2020

Song Title: Something Better

Artist: Johnny Drille

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: London

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: MAVIN

