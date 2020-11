On November 6, 2020, Deshinor releases his debut EP, 'Desh The EP.'

This follows 'Hip-Hop' his collaboration with Laycon (Big brother Naija Lockdown winner), Deshinor also released the lead single ,'Pemi' off thedebut project. Since release, the song has gathered traction on the airwaves.

Desh the E.P is a concise Afro-pop project. With 7 solid songs at just 21 minutes, the project successfully introduces listeners to the artist.