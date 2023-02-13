ADVERTISEMENT
Songs by Adele, Banky W, Ed Sheeran, D'banj make Spotify Nigeria most playlisted love songs

Adeayo Adebiyi

Some say music is the language of love, and on no other day does that hold true quite like February 14th. For Nigerian music fans, that means digging into the library to pull out songs that capture their feelings on Valentine’s Day from the plethora of global and local artists who have blessed us with love classics over the years.

Adele, Banky W, Ed Sheeran, D'banj
Adele, Banky W, Ed Sheeran, D'banj

As Valentine’s Day draws near, new data from streaming giant, Spotify shows the songs and artists that Nigerians are adding to their playlists to celebrate their loved ones.

Classic love jams from the past decade - by icons like John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are quick and easy favourites that feature among Nigerians’ most playlisted love songs, a trend that is consistent on the global scale. They sit side-by-side with familiar classics by Nigerian icons, D’Banj and Banky W, which feature prominently on the list as well.

John Legend’s 'All Of Me' is the favourite love song in Nigeria, a position it also takes globally. From first dates, to Tiktoks and proposals, All Of Me has been a global lovers’ favourite since its release. According to Spotify data, Nigerians have a strong appreciation for John Legend’s soulful lyrics, as this is not his only appearance on the list. He also shares a top 10 position with Meghan Trainor on her song, 'Like I’m Gonna Lose You.'

Whether it’s heartbreak or the wistfulness of new love, British songstress Adele has a song for every facet of love. On a day when lovers are holding hands and sharing moments under the sun, 'Make You Feel My Love' feels like the perfect pick from her vast catalogue. Another British pop star, Ed Sheeran features in the top 10 with two songs among Nigeria’s most playlisted love songs - 'Perfect' and 'Thinking Out Loud', which is no surprise given that globally, he occupies the top spot as the most playlisted love songs artist.

Social media trends and movie fandom also play a role, with Ruth B’s 'Dandelions' featuring among Nigeria’s favourite love songs following a viral run on Tik Tok and its subsequent re-release. 'Rewrite The Stars', Zendaya and Zac Efron’s contribution to "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack is also a fan favourite, earning it a spot just outside the top 10 most playlisted love songs among Nigerians.

Afrobeats itself, our grand cultural export, is effusive in its adoration of a love interest, so it’s no surprise that D’Banj’s 'Fall In Love' is one of the favourite love songs for Nigerians. Another decade-old classic, 'Yes/No' by Banky W, is joined by more recent favourites, Runtown’s 'Mad Over You' and Simi’s 'Joromi', proof that Nigerians love to express their love in familiar language.

Below are the full lists of most playlisted love songs in Nigeria and globally.

Top Love Songs - Nigeria

  1. All of Me - John Legend 
  2. Make You Feel My Love - Adele
  3. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars
  4. Fall In Love - D’banj
  5. Like I’m Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend) - Meghan Trainor
  6. Say You Won’t Let Go - James Arthur
  7. Yes/No - Banky W
  8. Stay With Me - Sam Smith
  9. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
  10. Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Top Love Songs - Global

  1. All of Me - John Legend 
  2. Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran
  3. Just the Way You Are - Bruno Mars
  4. My Girl - The Temptations
  5. I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston
  6. Can’t Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley
  7. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
  8. Make You Feel My LoveAdele
  9. A Thousand Years - Christina Perri
  10. At Last - Etta James

Blend

If you would rather skip making your own playlists and have Spotify make one tailored specifically to you and that special someone, then Blend should be your go to. Blend brings together the musical tastes of two or more people, using Spotify’s personalisation and collaborative tools, to create a playlist based on your musical tastes.

Here’s how you can create your own Blend:

1. Navigate to the “search” tab on the Spotify app

2. Type “Blend” into the search bar, and click the “Blend” genre that shows as the first result

3. Select “Create a Blend” - this will take you to a page that prompts you to invite your friends

4. Click “invite”

5. Either copy the share link, or choose the app on which you’d like to share your Blend link, and share

the link with the Spotify user or users that you’d like to create a Blend with

6. When the user/s click the link, they’ll be invited to join the Blend playlist

7. Enjoy your Blend!

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

