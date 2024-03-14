ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

If you don't like my song, go listen to someone else - Simi blasts critics

Adeayo Adebiyi

Simi is done playing the girl next door.

Simi blasts critics for asking her to switch up her sound
Simi blasts critics for asking her to switch up her sound

Recommended articles

In a new development, the singer took to her X (formally Twitter) account to blast fans who keep asking her to switch up her sound.

Following the release of her first single of 2024, 'All I Want' which carried similar cadences of her jolly singing of light-hearted lyrics, some fans described the song as repetitive while asking her to switch it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

A displeased Simi went on X to make it clear that she had no intention to switch up her sound and those who don't enjoy her music should kind of listen to someone else.

Simi described the claims of her songs being repetitive as unfounded while stating that her last 10 singles have all been different.

"Omo because I'm doing girl next door, some of you think maybe I'm ok like that. If you don't like my song, please go and listen to your faves. I'm begging. If it's the features you want to allow yourself to acknowledge my talent, hear that one and be going."

Simi tagged the calls for her to switch up her sound as uninspired, unbacked, and tired.

"I did not force anybody oh Small one that I've said now, they'll say "not everybody will like you" but me I know. Me sef I no like everybody. But I'm not gonna lie - uninspired, unbacked, tired feedback like "switch up your sound" irritate the fuck out of me. Meanwhile the last fucking song you've heard from me is Joromi."

ADVERTISEMENT

Simi who is one of the most famous female musicians in Nigeria also used the medium to comment on the constant praise she gets as a featured artist while her solo efforts are constantly being underappreciated and criticised.

"Then you wait for your idolo on twitter to start a thread about how my verses are fire (on someone else's song) before you respect me. I'm not dragging best with anybody. I make music because I fucking love it."

"Na the same ballad Adele dey sing all these days, her people no disturb am. E fi mi sile. If you don't like what I'm selling, go and listen to the one you like. Unless you don't have data. And if you don't have, owo e lo wa ku si."

Ultimately, Simi reminded listeners that Grammy-winning British singer Adele has been singing Ballads for over a decade no one asked her to switch it up so she should also be left alone.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Ayo Edebiri loved taking the bus — then she became too famous for it

Actress Ayo Edebiri loved taking the bus — then she became too famous for it

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's son ties the knot with Canadian lover

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's son ties the knot with Canadian lover

If you don't like my song, go listen to someone else - Simi blasts critics

If you don't like my song, go listen to someone else - Simi blasts critics

How 'Ṣaworoidẹ' became Nollywood's most iconic political drama

How 'Ṣaworoidẹ' became Nollywood's most iconic political drama

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Ghanaians outshine Nigerians in hosting Kai Cenat with an extravagant welcome

Ghanaians outshine Nigerians in hosting Kai Cenat with an extravagant welcome

Eyiyemi Afolayan wants to be an even better filmmaker than her dad Kunle

Eyiyemi Afolayan wants to be an even better filmmaker than her dad Kunle

See Priscilla's reaction to mother Iyabo Ojo's surprise gift as she turns 23

See Priscilla's reaction to mother Iyabo Ojo's surprise gift as she turns 23

Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asa, Chidinma, Simi

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Peruzzi teases new single featuring Olamide

Peruzzi teases new single featuring Olamide

22 unforgettable Afrobeats hit songs by female artists

22 unforgettable Afrobeats hit songs by female artists

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history