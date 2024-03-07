22 unforgettable Afrobeats hit songs by female artists

In celebration of the 2024 International Women's Day, we will be taking a trip back to check out some of the classic Afrobeats hits by female artists.

These songs dazzled listeners, dominated the soundscape, and inspired future generations of female artists.

1. Weird MC - Ijoya

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2006 as the lead track for one of Nigeria's hip-hop pioneers Wierd MC's second album 'After Da Storm'. 'Ijoya' was an instant success that dominated speakers and made Weird MC a household name.

2. Asa - Jailer

Asa rocked Nigeria's mainstream music with the release of her self-titled debut album in 2007. The album had delivered the hit single 'Jailer' which added depth to Nigeria's music industry and had listeners partaking in its philosophical musing.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Sasha P - Adara

Sasha P inspired a generation of Nigerian female MCs with her swaggering flow. Her hit single 'Adara' was an inspiring anthem that captivated listeners and rocketed her to fame.

4. TY Bello - Greenland

ADVERTISEMENT

'Greenland' is the song that made TY Bello is household name. The single that extols the virtues of Nigeria won multiple awards and continues to soundtrack national celebrations.

5. Goldie - Don't Touch My Body

The late Pop star added colour to the Nigerian music industry through her esoteric fashion and vibrant imagery. Her hit single 'Don't Touch My Body' is a reminder of the talent and superstar aura with which she captivated listeners.

6. Mo'Cheddah - Ko Ma Roll

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2010, 'Ko Ma Roll' rocketed a teenage Mo'Cheddah to commercial success. The song paved the way for her mainstream success and made her the youngest winner of the MAMA award when she won Best New Artist in 2011.

7. Jodie - Kuchi Kuchi

Released in 2011 by the newcomer, Jodie's serenading tune won the hearts of listeners for his soothing melodies and heartwarming lyrics. Over a decade after its release, the song continues to be an anthem that captures the unquantifiable love of a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Chidinma - Kedike

After Chidinma won the famous music reality show Project Fame Africa, the release of 'Kedike' in 2012 showed her readiness to live up to the hype. The minted star became an instant pop sensation as the song traveled beyond the borders of Nigeria.

10. Omawumi - If You Ask Me

ADVERTISEMENT

Powerful vocalist Omawumi is a shining light in Nigerian music. At the peak of her powers, she released 'If You Ask Me' which was a piercing commentary on different forms of women abuse in society. The didactic became a hit and continues to remain relevant.

11. Waje - So Inspired

Waje teamed up with rapper Muna for this inspiring anthem that continues to celebrate the resilience, passion, and ingenuity of women.

12. Yemi Alade - Johnny

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi Alade went from relative obscurity to stardom with the release of 'Johnny' in 2013. The single-dominated speakers paved the way for her to become one of the most successful African artists of her generation.

13. Tiwa Savage - Kele Kele

In 2012, Tiwa Savage released 'Kele Kele' with which she spiced up the industry with her sexual appeal. The single enjoyed commercial success and continues to be a reference point for kicking off her mainstream run.

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Cynthia Morgan - German Juice

Cynthia Morgan came into the game with exciting Dancehall music that held listeners spellbound. Her hit single 'German Juice' continues to serve as a reminder of the remarkable talent she wielded.

15. Di'Ja - Awwn=w

ADVERTISEMENT

Di'Ja was one of the first-generation Mavin Records signees who impacted the mainstream with their talent. Her R&B single 'Awww' enjoyed commercial success that made her a star.

16. Seyi Shay - Irawo

Seyi Shay did not doubt her status as a star and she made this clear on her debut single 'Irawo' which launched into mainstream fame.

17. Simi - Tiff

ADVERTISEMENT

The soft singing sensation made the switch from Gospel music to Pop with 'Tiff' and she was instantly received with open arms by listeners who will remain on her side as she soared to commercial and critical acclaim.

18. MZ Kiss - Owo Meta

'Owo Meta' serves as a reminder of MZ Kiss's vibrant Yoruba rap style that captivated listeners and with which she made her mark in Street Hop.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Eva Alordiah - Deaf

Eva Alordiah used her smooth rap flows to stake a claim for women in Nigerian hip hop. Her single 'Deaf' is a testament to her remarkable talent.

20. Niniola - Maradona

ADVERTISEMENT

Niniola explored South African House music long before Amapiano dominated the Nigerian soundscape. The Sarz-produced 'Maradona' is a top record that holds up her place as the Queen of Afro-House music.

21. Teni - Askamaya

Teni's shiny vocals and melody-molding ability make for a special music that won her the hearts of listeners. Her hit single 'Askamaya' was the first of many as she soared to commercial success.

22. Niyola - Toh Bad

ADVERTISEMENT