Sess The Prblm Kids 'Omo Muda' Album Review

With Omo Muda, Sess provides a window into his wide range of sonic brilliance and beastly board abilities to create some of the finest golden era music for a debut offering.

The producer or DJ album is becoming more common by the day, but it also usually ends up as mostly disappointing and difficult to pull off, even from super producers or renowned disc jockeys, with a rotating and vast line up of artists leading to a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth as they struggle to get the best from a constellation of talents.

Sess is one beatmaker who has been dropping street anthems for a while now, with the ever looming ‘Sess The Prblm Kid’ tagline making him a recognizable enough entity.

The producer who made his way from Ilorin into Lagos burst to the limelight working with rapper Falz [who is a surprise absentee on the album] on the commercially successful album, ''Stories That Touch,'' with the duo also pulling off the joint EP, ''Chemistry'' with Simi.

Sess has fully paid his dues and now he puts his leg forward with his debut effort, handling production on the entire songs on the project, which he titles, ‘'Omo Muda‘’, in tribute to his father.

When I received the project, my immediate excitement was built on the star-studded guest list and a visualization of what versatile talents like Niniola or Shank will produce on a Sess beat.

‘’Omo Muda’’ is a 11 track album [9 songs with 2 bonus tracks] that features quite a varied guest list of industry prime time players of established veterans in Reminisce and Vector, present cream of the crop in Simi and Mayorkun, with bright up and comers like Poe, Odunsi and Tomi Thomas.

The featured acts serve as a testament to the influence the young producer has had on the careers of many, providing his apt producers vision on every song to finely weave a thread that connects these diverse talents together.

Kicking off the album is the wistful ‘One Billie’ with singer Simi alongside Joh Makini, which gives a great insight into how varied the album will sound as Makini delivers his verse in Hausa and English.

'Overload' with Skales has an electronic twinge to the beat with some funky riff that actually gives the song an enjoyable listen, while Ycee brings the ‘Juice’ magic to 'Boy Bad'.

Previously released single 'Original Gangster' featuring Reminisce and Adekunle Gold stay pristine without seeming out of place on the project.

'PRBLM' with Dapo Tuburna, Dremo and Boogey is one of the projects standout cut, it opens with the voice of legendary disc jockey, Jimmy Jatt, and right after the hook, Dremo is off the block, while Boogey bursts into life gliding through lyrically.

''Tyson in the booth with the punches and then the ear bite... Turn your location on, I show up like your Uber driver, I raise the bar, eye pointing at the Eiffel, legacy never be disappointing as your Idol.''

Pop stars Mayorkun and L.A.X take their place on 'Word Up' serving up some immaculate vibes, with 'Foreign Girls' featuring Odunsi providing another divine moment on the album.

The production on this album is quite manifold as evident on 'Disco Light' with Tomi Thomas, who is the star of this joint with his delivery alongside Niniola and DJ Crowdkontroller, while dancehall artist Shank makes an appearance with Poe on 'Smooth Operator.'

Vector closes the album with 'Bestest', a song where he effortlessly throws slicky and otherwise corny bars as he talks to a girl.

A skilled producer is usually not restricted to one talent and Sess is a master of multiple skills, one who constructs every beat to suit the artist and this is evident on his debut effort as the album is smooth going and a really good first effort from him.

The beats on the project are hard knocking and top notch across the songs, carrying almost all the elements you normally will expect from a solid body of work in terms of great production and evocative records.

Sess succinctly serves up a stockpile of some of his finest instrumentals in his bag, laced with some of the finest verses and moments from your favourite artists.

There are glaring misses on the project, especially with regards to depth and some lacklustre performances from some of the featured acts.

Despite parading a very diverse line up of talents, Omo Muda is an entertaining and compelling offering providing a glittering interplay of well crafted beats and a well-conceived and wholesomely constructed body of work with a seamless transition from one song to another.

Rating: 3.5/5

