On December 14, 2020, Nigerian star, Runtown weighed in on the ongoing madness involving Omah Lay, Tems and Tems' manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi in Uganda. Earlier today, it was reported that both charged to a court to be tried on an offence provided by Section 171 of the Uganda Penal Code of 1950.

On his Twitter page, Runtown said, "Its a total shame that Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems who flew into Uganda LEGALLY for a publicly announced event are being hounded and embarrassed in such a manner. #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems @GovUganda abikedabiri.

"its even a BIGGER shame that the Nigerian authorities have kept mute on this and if they're making any effort, they owe it to us to carry Nigerians along. @abikedabiri @GovUganda #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems."

Other Nigerian stars have also weighed in on the matter.

