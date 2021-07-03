Mizzle canvasses romantic themes ‘In The Dark’ [Pulse EP Review]

The midtempo EP is built around R&B-esque topics of love and sex as suggested by its title, In The Dark. More than anything, the music is contemporary and concise in length and sonically suited to streaming realities. If marketed properly, certain songs on this EP could also strongly appeal to a large female audience.

To aid his quality, he assembled a ‘highly Afro&B’ contingent; Wande Coal, Sarz, Oxlade and Niniola. They are all artists known for their strong vocal appeal and ability to canvass topics of love, romance and sex.

As expected, Oxlade delivered his signature layered vocals which dovetailed as additional melodies like an instrument on ‘Smile For You.’

With pseudo-explicit, picture-esque themes, Niniola aided Mizzle’s cause on the self-explanatory track, ‘BDSM.’ By its sequence, the EP seems to tell an ill-fated love story; ‘Mizzle Love’ and ‘Smile For You’ seem to chronicle happy beginnings of love and romance while ‘BDSM’ and ‘Confident’ documents the sex.

‘Mixed Feelings’ seems to discuss the uncertainty encountered in the relationship before the EP ends with a fly-on-the-wall which reflects inconclusive longing for a certain ‘Angelica.’

The EP also excels on a beautiful collection of melodies, rounded chord inflection, arpeggios, legatos, staccatos and foreign sonic influences.

