Also in their circles was Joey B. As each member has gone on to do different things, turning their ‘cool kid’ background into content with more mainstream appeal, $pacely has tried to find his feet. In 2019, he released his impressive debut, Fine$$e or Be Fine$$ed, which featured Brudda Nay, Odunsi, PrettyboyDO, Joey B, Magnom, Cina Soul, Teezee, BuMan, Odartei, Kofi Mole and Pappy Kojo.

The EP produced the timeless gem, ‘Yawa.’ While his debut had gems and certain skips, he has returned with KEANU, a sophomore with no skips. At the centre of the project is $pacely himself, conceptualized as King Keanu, an alter ego inspired by Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves.

Word from $pacely notes that 'Keanu' is an embodiment of growth, wins, setbacks, and a general outlook on life and its pleasures. Most of the stories on the 9-track EP are braggadocious tales told from the first-person, with a focus on money, women, hedonism and more.

While some of the stories told on the EP seem circumstantial, it feels like $pacely and his support cast are built to say some wild things for shock value or that they have a highly functional imagination. Nonetheless, the EP appeals to the vanity of the average young African to live the opulent life of success, blings, partying and women.

However, $pacely also has time with the love-tune on ‘Rio De Janiero,’ a track about a beautiful woman, with whom $pacely and Kiddblack want to have a memorable time that could rival the “pearly gates” of heaven. While certain moments stand out lyrically, this project isn’t about bars, it’s about enjoying pure contemporary Rap music by way of Trap, Emo and Drill.

Most of the time, $pacely’s incredible ear for beats, his ability to pick the perfect support cast to match his ‘craze’ as well as his ability to generate the right flows, hook and appeal to match his impeccably selected beats do the job. It was also interesting to see $pacely dabble in French across the EP, as a homage to his Swiss upbringing.

'KEANU' also features performances by French-speaking rappers, Cyano Gene and Green Nagasaki, as well as production credits from Geneva-based record producer KLP.

As much as the EP possesses all-round brilliance, it spectacularly peaks with its final four tracks; ‘Easy Come,’ ‘1217,' 'Va Vene' and ‘Afroballers’ are standout tracks.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10