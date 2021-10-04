RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The many faces of 'Azanti' [Pulse EP Review]

But on the other hand, the EP could also be digested like a diary, considering its title.

Azanti - Azanti EP. (EMPIRE)
When Azanti was just 16 years old, he met his hero, Psycho YP and they created magic on the YP & Azanti EP. When YP visited Pulse Nigeria earlier in 2021, he spoke about how Azanti was a “different breed.”

At the time, it was also revealed that the teenage whiz was schooling outside the country. On October 1, 2021, he released his 8-track self-titled debut solo EP. At the heart of his artistry is a ready-made stage name, made for branding/TV.

From his music, Azanti seems like the product of different influences, especially R&B - which seems like his core art, Afro-pop - as a Nigerian boy and Bashment. As necessary, Azanti’s style of songwriting depends on the genre at hand. When he’s on pure R&B like ‘Dive’ or ‘Underwater,’ his songwriting is astute and clear-eyed, with succinct ideas and articulation.

But when it came time for Afro-pop on ‘Latan,’ ‘Sun Momi’ or ‘Necessary,’ he shows range by delivering lamba in articulate Yoruba, onomatopoeic vibes and melodious mumbles.

The element of Yoruba in his music will take his music to another level.

Azanti’s topical conversations are mostly female-focused. He discusses love, sex, heartache, trust issues, uncertanity and more.

While the youthful Azanti is already so dope at articulating complex topics like sex and trust issues with the clarity and maturity that beguiles his youth, this writer worries about his brand. Most artists have to grow into discussing sex, but Azanti is already on that wave and he’s so good at it. Time will validate or nullify this writer’s worries - he hopes for the latter.

Nonetheless, the way he weaves the sensitive topics of ‘Time Difference’ into a song is impressive. From close quarters, that song - especially with its focus on Toronto and Abuja - feels too particular to be random. If it is random, then we should be scared of the things that Azanti thinks up in his mind.

Time Difference

The same thing can be said of ‘Kimberly.’

Azanti must have an interesting love life.

It’s not all gloomy though. Azanti is positive on ‘My Kind of Woman.’

When it’s all said and done, this is another impressive EP by Azanti. However, the project slightly lacks a truly defining piece of production - which is surprising. Azanti’s artistry had to upgrade most of these songs. As good a songwriter as Azanti is, he needs to work on inserting quotable lyrics or memorable lines into his lyrics, for shock value moments.

The good thing is: he’s still young. He has time to learn, unlearn many things and evolve.

Finally, while this track obviously follows an arrangement that focuses on sonic coherence and progression, a slightly tweaked track list could have also guaranteed topical cohesion and progression that tells a story.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total:

7.9 - Victory

