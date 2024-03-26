ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Raves & Roses' receives highest certification in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's debut album has been certified diamond in France.

This was revealed in a post on SNEP's official Instagram account on March 25, 2023, as the album has now surpassed over 500,000 units.

'Raves & Roses' was released in March 2022 after preparing listeners for the album with the release of the singles 'Soundgasm' and 'Calm Down'.

The album's success is spearheaded by the record-breaking success of 'Calm Down' whose Selena Gomez remix rocketed it to global success.

'Calm Down' holds the record for being the first and only Afrobeats song have surpass 1 billion Spotify streams. The music video has also surpassed 830 million views on YouTube which is a Nigerian record. The song is also the highest and longest charting Nigerian song on Billboard Hot 100 with a NO. 3 peak and over 52 weeks on the chart.

'Calm Down' has been certified diamond in France where it enjoyed massive success. An Afrobeats record it shares with Burna Boy's 'On The Low' and 'Last Last', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Oxlade's 'Kulosa', and CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'.

With 'Raves & Roses' SNEP diamond certification, it becomes only the second Nigerian album to earn France's highest certification after Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated fifth album 'African Giant'.

