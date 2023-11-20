ADVERTISEMENT
Rema becomes first African artist to receive Spotify's Billion Club Plaque

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema continues to record landmark feats globally.

Spotify honours Rema with 1 billion streams plaque
Spotify honours Rema with 1 billion streams plaque

The event took place at the O2 arena, which has a staggering 20,000-person capacity, a fitting venue for celebrating the global success of Rema's music.

Headlined by Rema himself, the concert was a testament to the artist's talent and the massive impact his work has had on the music industry in Africa and beyond.

The concert not only showcased Rema's exceptional achievements but also solidified his status as a trailblazer in the international music scene.

Rema's 'Calm Down' has become a global anthem, resonating with audiences across diverse cultures and regions. The song's blend of infectious beats, soulful lyrics, and Rema's distinctive voice has captivated listeners since its release.

The 1 billion streams milestone on Spotify is a clear indication of the track's widespread popularity and enduring appeal.

Spotify honours Rema with 1 billion streams plaque
Spotify honours Rema with 1 billion streams plaque Pulse Nigeria

Spotify representatives presented Rema with a commemorative plaque, recognizing his exceptional accomplishment, as the first ever African artist to receive Spotify’s Billion Club Plaque, while serving as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the global music landscape.

“Rema’s remarkable achievement of reaching one billion streams on Spotify is a testament to the growth of African music and the continued growth of Afrobeats globally. Receiving his Spotify one billion plaque at his first headlined O2 Arena Show marks a significant moment in history,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify's Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We are thrilled to witness this first of its kind moment for an African artist-led track on Spotify, and we eagerly anticipate many more African artists reaching this milestone.”

Rema, visibly moved by the honour, expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters worldwide and thanked Spotify for providing a platform that allows artists to connect with a vast audience.

The O2 concert was attended by industry insiders, fellow musicians, and fans eager to witness this historic moment. Social media platforms buzzed with excitement as fans congratulated Rema on this achievement, celebrating the impact of African music on the global stage.

