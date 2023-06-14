Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

In the latest installment of the Billboard Hot 1oo (chart week June 17, 2023) Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches a new NO. 3 peak as it moves up two spots from its NO. 5 position last week while extending its stay on the chart to an impressive 40 weeks.

This incredible feat sees Rema break his previous Nigerian records of NO. 6, NO. 5, and NO. 4 peak positions which he set with his smash collaboration with Selena Gomez.

The new NO. 3 peak also places Rema within touching distance of the African record set in 1968 by South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela who reached NO. 1 on the chart with his song 'Grazing In The Grass'.

As Afrobeats continues to make a fast ascension worldwide, Rema's 'Calm Down' is the song leading the charge as it has broken barriers in the United States where it reached NO. 1 on the Pop Radio chart while also earning platinum plaques.

The single has enjoyed impressive digital success as it has recorded billions of streams across all platforms while also becoming the most-viewed Afrobeats music video on YouTube.