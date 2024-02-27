ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy's 'African Giant' makes history after going platinum in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's 'African Giant' becomes the first Nigerian album to be certified platinum in France.

Burna Boy's 'African Giant' receives SNEP platinum certification
With his career on a fast rise internationally, Burna Boy released his fourth album 'African Giant' in 2019 which charted a new course for African music internationally.

Buoyed by the hit singles 'On The Low', 'Gbona', 'Dangote', 'Killing Dem', and 'Anybody', the album soared to both local and international success.

Five years after its release, 'African Giant' has now been declared platinum in France by SNEP after exceeding over 100,000 units in sales.

The certification owes a lot to the success of 'On The Low' and 'Gbona' which have earned platinum certifications in France.

'African Giant' is now the only Nigerian album to be declared platinum after sharing the SNEP gold record with Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'.

In 2023, Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' was declared diamond by SNEP in what was another testament of his international success.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

