Burna Boy's 'African Giant' makes history after going platinum in France

With his career on a fast rise internationally, Burna Boy released his fourth album 'African Giant' in 2019 which charted a new course for African music internationally.

Buoyed by the hit singles 'On The Low', 'Gbona', 'Dangote', 'Killing Dem', and 'Anybody', the album soared to both local and international success.

Five years after its release, 'African Giant' has now been declared platinum in France by SNEP after exceeding over 100,000 units in sales.

The certification owes a lot to the success of 'On The Low' and 'Gbona' which have earned platinum certifications in France.

'African Giant' is now the only Nigerian album to be declared platinum after sharing the SNEP gold record with Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'.