Port Harcourt unites, as Burna Boy and Omah Lay tease fans about a new record

Fans will definitely be excited about the upcoming collaboration, as Omah Lay is also rumoured to have a Wizkid collaboration on the way.

On January 13, 2022, Grammy winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy and singer, Omah Lay, took to Instagram to tease a potential collaboration. It continues a trend of love, which publicly started after Burna Boy pulled Omah Lay out of a crowd, and gave him a hug in December 2020.

Both of them being Port Harcourt boys, the collaboration would excite fans. Two days ago, Pulse Nigeria did a list of the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021 reported that Valo, the CEO of KeyQaad, to which Omah Lay is signed, posted on his Instagram page, that he was working on two projects to be released in Q1.

Burna Boy was also on that list with his upcoming album, Outsider.

