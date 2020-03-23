While Nigerian right holders continue to suffer incalculable losses, COSON has deployed myriad tactics in a desperate attempt to dodge the independent audit mandated by the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) and other key stakeholders in the Music industry, while still operating and parading itself illegally as a Licensed CMO.

PMAN, as a founding pillar of COSON and key promoter of the interest of Nigeria musicians has in time past called on Chief Tony Okoroji to summon the courage to face the probe and allow the independent audit vindicate him and his fellow accused officers of the society. A recent report from auditing firm KPMG revealed that COSON collected over N1.1 Billion in Royalty and Licensing Fees from Users in 2017, but claimed it only distributed N225 million to Holders, while over N800 Million is unaccounted for, this is totally unacceptable.

These desperate antics and twisted logic provide terrible optics for the entire industry, particularly at a time when Nigerian music is gaining global mainstream penetration.

PMAN calls on the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to revoke COSON's license immediately

The National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN hereby call on the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) , in protection of rights holders, to immediately effectuate the “REVOCATION” of COSON’s operating License .

The commission will do well also to remind all stakeholders that it remains a criminal offence to operate as a collective management organisation in Nigeria without a valid licence.

PMAN President , Pretty Okafor is currently engaging all stakeholders in the music Industry to align the industry’s resolve on how to deal with the aftermath of the Revocation of COSON’s License.

Signed

Pretty Okafor

PMAN President

@prettyokafor @ashagangali @sunnyneji @profosinbajo @ruggedybaba @efeomorogbe @mi_abaga @official2baba

This is a featured post.