Seyi Vibez has the most streamed project of Jan - March 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Seyi Vibez's 'NAHAMciaga' EP is the most streamed project in Nigeria for the first quarter of the year.

Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams
Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams

Multi-genre-fusing Nigerian Street pop star Seyi Vibez has kicked off 2024 on a blistering note with his EP 'NAHAMciaga' emerging as the most streamed project in Nigeria for the first quarter.

The EP released as Seyi Vibez's fourth project of 2023 has garnered a whopping 92.5 million streams across all four major platforms (Apple Music, Audiomack Spotify, YouTube) to make it the most streamed project in Nigeria of 2024 so far.

Buoyed by the hit single 'Different Pattern' which is the 5th most streamed song of the first quarter and 'Cana' which ranks 7th on the list, the 'NAHAMciaga' EP continues Seyi Vibez's electrifying mainstream run.

Shallipopi's debut album 'Presido La Pluto' is NO. 2 on the list with 80.2 million streams while Odumodublvck's mixtape 'Eziokwu' is NO.3 on the list with 66 million streams.

Asake's sophomore album 'Work of Art' ranks at NO. 4 with 49.9 million streams while Wizkid's surprise EP 'S2' rounds off the top 5 with 47.2 million streams.

  1. Seyi Vibez - NAHAMciaga - EP - 92.5m
  2. Shallipopi - Presido La Pluto - 80.4m
  3. Odumodublvck - EZIOKWU - 66m
  4. Asake - Work Of Art - 49.9m
  5. Wizkid - S2 - EP - 47.2m
  6. Burna Boy - I Told Them - 44.6m
  7. Mohbad - Blessed - 30.3m
  8. Rema - RAVAGE - EP - 28.1m
  9. Davido - Timeless - 26.8m
  10. BNXN - Sincerely, Benson - 26.8m
  11. Omah Lay - Boy Alone - 22.2m
  12. Kizz Daniel - Maverick - 21.2m
  13. Seyi Vibez - Thy Kingdom Come - 20.6m
  14. Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe - 20m
  15. Shallipopi - Planet Pluto - EP - 18.7m
  16. Flavour - African Royalty - 16.6m
  17. Balloranking - Ghetto Gospel - 16.5m
  18. Zerrydl - Danger Zee - EP - 16.2m
  19. Blaqbonez - Emeka Must Shine - 15.7 m
  20. Seyi Vibez - Billion Dollar Baby 2.0 - 14.7m
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

