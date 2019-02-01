It is the first day of February, a Friday and in our usual manner, we have compiled a list of 10 new songs that will fit into your playlist.

So welcome to a new month. As the final days of January rolled by, a lot of music releases hit the online space as artists started the year with catchy bangers and projects.

While the likes of Davido and Zlatan shared the visuals to their new single, 'Bum Bum' and Simi expressed her thanks on 'Ayo', younger acts, D-Truce released his official debut album, ''2 Birds, 1 Stone,'' with newcomer Djaji also sharing his debut EP, ''ExPRESSION.''

Here are the 10 new songs you need in your life this week

Terry Tha Rapman x Pherowshuz - 'Messi Ronaldo'

Veteran emcees, Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz unite on the new single, 'Messi Ronaldo' which is from their upcoming joint project, ''For The Culture'' scheduled for this February.

The Kingpin produced song is a laid back record with a bit of Trap vibe as they compare themselves to two of the best in the game.

http://africori.to/messironaldo

Davina Oriakhi - 'Juju'

Anyone who knows Davina or pay attention to her music gets the feeling that to her, music is not just an art. It is a vessel by which she expresses her spirituality and emotions.

And with the visuals to her long released single, 'Juju', which is off her 2017 released debut EP, ''Love To A Mortal'', Davina brings beauty in divinity and simplicity to the table in this captivating flick directed by Samara Addai.

Ckay - 'Turnioniown'

Every now and again, something happens on the internet that we just seem like we cannot get enough of, this is another of such phenomenons.

Chocolate City's, Ckay’s new single, 'Turnioniown' was inspired by the video that had Nigerians all over the world laughing.

It is a brilliantly delivered record that tells a serious message in a light tone.

K. Brule - 'Special'

The 2018 Big Brother Naija participant is out with his first single of the year, 'Special.'

'Special' is a song dedicated to that important one as he pledges his everlasting love.

TM9JA - 'Underrate Refix' Ft. Sound Sultan, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Qdot & Zlatan

Tolulope Musa aka Tm9ja set the pace for 2019 with a massive refix of his 2018 single Underrate.

The Big Dre produced wave packs a number of top names like Sound Sultan, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Qdot and Zlatan delivering outstanding verses on the song.

Cloud9ne - 'Involved' ft Joey Jam

Upcoming rapper Cloud9ne teams up with Joey Jam on this one he titles, 'Involved.'

The WodeMagic produced record sees Cloud effortlessly deliver his verse which is well complimented by Joey's flow.

Bils - 'DND' featuring Kida Kudz x Wavythecreator

'Do not Disturb' [DND] is a lead single by International artist BILS.

This is his first release this 2019 and it features two amazing artists, Kida Kudz and Wavythecreator.

https://empire.lnk.to/DND

DJ Switch - 'Gun Gun' ft Ovikelz

Dj Switch teams up with Ovikelz to drop the audio and visuals to the song 'Gun Gun'.

The song has a feel good and dance vibe with the video shot in Guadalupe and directed by Boris and John Rich.

Ozbeazy - 'Skoochies' ft Sheva and Mich

After the successful release of his last single titled ‘Party’ featuring Falz off his ''Free Smoke'' EP in the last quarter of 2018, Ozbeazy has kicked off the year with another single and video for this smooth track he has named ‘Skoochies.’

The song features featuring fellow long term collaborators Sheva and Mich with the video directed by Oscar Media.

PHM - 'Nyem Space' ft Phyno, Nuno, Rhatti, Cheque

Phyno's Penthauze Music (PHM) introduce the new faces of artists on the label with the new single, 'Nyem Space' which features the label boss alongside his team, Nuno, Superboy Cheque and Rhatti with the visuals shot by Adasa Cookey.