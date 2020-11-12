On November 20, 2020, Nigerian rave of the moment, Omah Lay will release 'What Have We Done,' his second body of work in 2020. The project will be a follow-up to his five-track EP, 'Get Layd.'

This also comes after Omah Lay released 'Damn [Remix]' with Grammy nominated American singer and Spillage Village member, 6lack. Producers on the EP include Tempoe. Other details will be brought to your notice as Pulse Nigeria discovers more.

In 2020, Omah Lay has gone from the singer of 'You' to the favourite for the Next Rated award at the 2020 Headies which is set to hold in December 2020. The EP will also be his first on Warner Music Group.