ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has achieved another landmark feat.

Omah Lay
Omah Lay

Recommended articles

In another impressive, Omah Lay has now surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits. The feat follows the release of the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed debut album 'Boy Alone' and the success of his single 'Soso'.

Since becoming a mainstream act, Omah Lay has become one of Nigeria's most commercial artists. He won the Next Rated prize at the 2021 Headies awards which was a vote of confidence in his status as one of the stars expected to reach greater heights in the following years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omah Lay would live up to these expectations as his music has earned him millions of fans both in Nigeria and beyond. He has collaborated with superstars such as Wizkid, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, and Justin Bieber while also recently featuring in the soundtrack for 'Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse' executive produced by Metro Booming.

With his latest feat of surpassing a billion Spotify streams across all credits, Omah Lay becomes the 9th Nigerian artist to manage this feat. He joins Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, and Rema as Nigerian artists to have achieved this landmark feat.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Dapper Music is defining Street music in Afrobeats

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Here are ten Afrobeats street songs listeners will never forget

Here are 10 unforgettable Street hit songs [Afrobeats Throwback]