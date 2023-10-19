Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits
Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has achieved another landmark feat.
In another impressive, Omah Lay has now surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits. The feat follows the release of the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed debut album 'Boy Alone' and the success of his single 'Soso'.
Since becoming a mainstream act, Omah Lay has become one of Nigeria's most commercial artists. He won the Next Rated prize at the 2021 Headies awards which was a vote of confidence in his status as one of the stars expected to reach greater heights in the following years.
Omah Lay would live up to these expectations as his music has earned him millions of fans both in Nigeria and beyond. He has collaborated with superstars such as Wizkid, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, and Justin Bieber while also recently featuring in the soundtrack for 'Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse' executive produced by Metro Booming.
With his latest feat of surpassing a billion Spotify streams across all credits, Omah Lay becomes the 9th Nigerian artist to manage this feat. He joins Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, and Rema as Nigerian artists to have achieved this landmark feat.
