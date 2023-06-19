ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay is helping others heal with 'Boy Alone' Deluxe

Adeayo Adebiyi

On June 16, 2023, Omah Lay released the deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Omah Lay is helping others heal with Boy 'Alone' Deluxe
Omah Lay is helping others heal with Boy 'Alone' Deluxe

Recommended articles

When Omah Lay dropped his debut album 'Boy Alone', it was from a place of the pain, purpose, and pleasure that comes with fame.

While music offered him a way out of the dangerous slums of Port Harcourt, he would later realise that his demons still lurked around, and he would again have to find a way out. From choosing to stay on the road to outrun these demons or turning to downers to drown them out or even turning to companionship for help, Omah Lay was locked in a mental and emotional warfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result of the unhindered and bold exploration of his truth is an album that offers an artistic depth that's uncommon in Afrobeats' soundscape.

When listeners got to enjoy the music the melancholy it bears was easily reconcilable in Omah Lay and this had consumers tagging the project as a body of work inspired by depression (Afro-depression). Omah Lay didn't shy away from this reality as he owned up in several interviews that he drew inspiration for the project from his time in a deep dark hole and the music was his cry for help.

In an interview, Omah Lay stated that it takes a level of realness for an artist to draw from such experience and make art. This is a realness that discerning listeners know that the Port-Harcourt-born genre bender possesses in generous quantities. Whether he was crying out to Soso to rid him of his pain or he was explicitly documenting his intentions in a tryst, Omah Lay bares his heart and lets listeners in.

This realness is again on display in the deluxe version of his album as he opens up on his progress after finding light at the end of the tunnel.

Across the 6 new tracks, Omah Lay reaches out to those hurting to soothe their pain through his expert molding of melody and soulful writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haven has undergone self-evaluation over his motivations, Omah Lay extends his help to those grappling with similar pain by sharing personal experiences as he did in 'Reason' where he asks "Are you having fun or are you doing this to survive?"

An Afropop star, Omah Lay's talent is in the superlative and in 'Come Closer' he rolls back the years through a record that brings a rush of nostalgia of P-Sqaure's era-dominating music. Haven found confidence in himself, Omah Lay encourages others to embrace themself and accept their flaws.

His writing shines bright in 'It's Yours' where he reaches out to a lover holding on to the pain of past experiences and encouraging her to let go and trust that what's hers will surely find her.

The capacity of his melodies to tuck at the heart and allow his words to hit the right spot is one of the many strengths of Omah Lay's talent and this quality shines on the deluxe. He opens up his heart in 'Imagine' where he turns to Swing for his record with British rapper Aitch and in 'Joaana' he appears to sing from the depth of his soul like a man in mid-consciousness.

In the deluxe, Omah Lay expertly combines Afropop, Afro-R&B, Amapiano, and Swing for a project that satisfies the yearning of local consumers while reaching out to new territories through collaborations with an established UK rapper and a globally renowned Latino Popstar Ozuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike most deluxe where the songs are fitted into the album or placed at the bottom of the pile, Omah Lay elected to offer listeners a refreshing experience by placing the new 6 tracks at the top.

While album deluxe is becoming an increasingly pointless endeavor in Afrobeats that carries no creative or commercial importance, Omah Lay seems to have figured out a way to give his already critically and commercially acclaimed debut even more acclaim.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Nothing is too small to give,' 2baba wants more love for IDPs in Nigeria

'Nothing is too small to give,' 2baba wants more love for IDPs in Nigeria

3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'

3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'

2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU

2baba will package next album in multi-million naira studio he built in OAU

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Omah Lay is helping others heal with 'Boy Alone' Deluxe

Omah Lay is helping others heal with 'Boy Alone' Deluxe

Burna Boy apologises to Netherlands fans for cancelled concert, announces new date

Burna Boy apologises to Netherlands fans for cancelled concert, announces new date

BBTitans' Khosi shares truth about relationship with Yemi Cregx

BBTitans' Khosi shares truth about relationship with Yemi Cregx

Yvonne Nelson opens up about aborted pregnancy with Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson opens up about aborted pregnancy with Sarkodie

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Top 5 music performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023