Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops the list of the most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time on Spotify.

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's Afrobeats most streamed songs
Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's Afrobeats most streamed songs

Rema is one of the artists whose music is pushing the global frontiers of Afrobeats with his smash hit 'Calm Down' which has topped charts in different continents.

Global streaming platform Spotify has announced Rema's 'Calm Down' as the most streamed Afrobeats song of all time.

The global hit collaboration with Selena Gomez features mega Afrobeats hits like CKay's 'Love, Nwantiti', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Fireboy's 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran.

Not all the artists on the list are Nigerian as Cameroonian-born American singer Libianca made the top 10 with her hit single 'People'.

The list captures Afrobeats' global appeal and the massive contribution of streaming platforms and social media to the global push of Nigerian music.

Top 10 most streamed Afrobeats songs on Spotify.

  1. Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
  2. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'
  3. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti' remix feat DJ Yo! & AX'EL
  4. Rema - 'Calm Down' 
  5. Libianca - 'People'
  6. Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
  7. Fireboy - 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran
  8. Burna Boy - 'On The Low' 
  9. Oxlade - 'Ku Lo Sa' 
  10. Ayra Starr - 'Rush'
