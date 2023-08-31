Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time

Rema is one of the artists whose music is pushing the global frontiers of Afrobeats with his smash hit 'Calm Down' which has topped charts in different continents.

Global streaming platform Spotify has announced Rema's 'Calm Down' as the most streamed Afrobeats song of all time.

The global hit collaboration with Selena Gomez features mega Afrobeats hits like CKay's 'Love, Nwantiti', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Fireboy's 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all the artists on the list are Nigerian as Cameroonian-born American singer Libianca made the top 10 with her hit single 'People'.

The list captures Afrobeats' global appeal and the massive contribution of streaming platforms and social media to the global push of Nigerian music.

Top 10 most streamed Afrobeats songs on Spotify.