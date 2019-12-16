Zlatan and Olamide have been unveiled as two of the major headliners for the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture forthcoming festival dubbed ‘Greater Lagos 2020’.

Olamide will be joined by one of the artists on his label, Fireboy for music festival scheduled to hold in five locations around the city from December 25 to December 31.

Olamide Live In Concert [Emily Nkanga]

The rapper and record label exec is also expected to hold his annual show, Olamide in Concert, before the end of the year.

According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu, Greater Lagos 2020 will kick with micro events in five locations in Lagos State; Ikeja in Agege Stadium on December 25 same day as the grand opening in Eko Atlantic City, followed by Ikorodu inside the Town Hall on December 26, Badagry in Badagry Grammar School on December 27, Epe inside the Youth Centre on December 28, Lagos Island at the Eko Atlantic December 29 and build to a grand finale on New Year Eve which will hold simultaneously in all aforementioned venues on December 31.