Olamide leads African rappers with the highest streams on major platform

The seminal superstar is one of Africa's most commercial superstars.

Olamide is the African rapper with the most streams on Spotify

The YBNL boss and multi-award-winning rapper holds the distinction of having the most streams of any African rapper on Spotify.

Olamide has garnered over 630 million streams on Spotify which is a remarkable feat that captures his success and longevity.

Boasting 10 solo albums which makes for one of the biggest catalogues in Nigerian mainstream music, Olamide is one of Nigeria's most acclaimed artists.

Olamide holds the record for being the only Nigerian rapper and artist to have won three consecutive Headies Album of the Year awards with his albums YBNL (2012), Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013), and Street OT (2014).

Olamide's streaming numbers are proof of his commercial prowess as he boasts of a collection of hit singles that run back to 'Eni Duro' his breakout song in 2010. 13 years after the release of his breakout single Olamide, continued to release hits with 'Amapiano' his collaboration with Asake earning him a nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Aside from being an accomplished rapper, Olamide has distinguished himself as a successful label boss with his YBNL imprint producing stars such as Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Fireboy, and Asake.

