Nigerian artists lose all 10 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards [Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

It wasn't a goodnight for the Nigerian contingent at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The full winners list at the 66th Grammy Awards
Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide also had one nomination each bringing the total nominations for Nigerian artists to 10.

However, Nigerian artists failed to pick of any of the 4 categories they were nominated in with Tyla picking up the award for the maiden African Music Performance.

Davido and Burna Boy lost the Global Album category to Shakti's 'The Moment' and Global Music Performance category to 'Pashto' while the latter lost lost the Best Melodic Rap performance to Lil Durk's 'All My Life'.

Here is the full winners list.

Best African Music Performance

WaterTyla

Best Melodic Rap Performance

All My Life Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Best Global Music Album

This MomentShakti

BEST RAP ALBUM

MichaelKiller Mike

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

Best Global Music Performance

PashtoBéla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Album Notes

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream David Bowie

Best Music Video

I’m Only Sleeping The Beatles

Best Song Written For Visual Media

What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]

Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

OppenheimerLudwig Göransson

Barbie Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

The Fabelmans John Williams

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Barbie The Album

Best Comedy Album

What’s In A Name?Dave Chappelle

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Jaguar II

Best Immersive Audio Album

The Diary Of Alicia Keys

Best Historical Album

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo… – Rubén Blades…

Best Gospel Album

All Things New: Live In OrlandoTye Tribbett

Best Roots Gospel Album

Echoes Of The South Blind Boys Of Alabama

Best R&B Album

JAGUAR IIVictoria Monét

Best Remixed Recording

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

