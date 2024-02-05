Nigerian artists lose all 10 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards [Full Winners List]
It wasn't a goodnight for the Nigerian contingent at the 66th Grammy Awards.
Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide also had one nomination each bringing the total nominations for Nigerian artists to 10.
However, Nigerian artists failed to pick of any of the 4 categories they were nominated in with Tyla picking up the award for the maiden African Music Performance.
Davido and Burna Boy lost the Global Album category to Shakti's 'The Moment' and Global Music Performance category to 'Pashto' while the latter lost lost the Best Melodic Rap performance to Lil Durk's 'All My Life'.
Here is the full winners list.
Best African Music Performance
Water – Tyla
Best Melodic Rap Performance
All My Life – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
Best Global Music Album
This Moment – Shakti
BEST RAP ALBUM
Michael – Killer Mike
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Theron Thomas
Best Global Music Performance
Pashto – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Album Notes
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream – David Bowie
Best Music Video
I’m Only Sleeping – The Beatles
Best Song Written For Visual Media
What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]
Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Barbie The Album
Best Comedy Album
What’s In A Name? – Dave Chappelle
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Jaguar II
Best Immersive Audio Album
The Diary Of Alicia Keys
Best Historical Album
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo… – Rubén Blades…
Best Gospel Album
All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett
Best Roots Gospel Album
Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama
Best R&B Album
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
Best Remixed Recording
Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
