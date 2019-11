Artist: Olamide

Song Title: Choko Milo

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 12, 2019

Label: YBNL Nation

Producer: Spaceboy Mercury

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The single is a follow-up to 'Pawon.'

Thoughts: Again, Olamide is trying to compete instead of standing out and it's not working.

Ratings: 4/10

